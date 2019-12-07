19 models troop into boot camp in Nyanga

Liberty Dube in Nyanga

A TOTAL of 19 models from Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces have arrived in Nyanga for a six-day boot camp at Montclair Hotel ahead of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe national finals that to be held at the hotel next Saturday.

The models were officially presented to the media at the sashing ceremony and talent show that was held here.

During the boot camp, the models will have a chance to travel to several tourism sites in Manicaland such as Nyangani mountains, Mutarazi Falls, Nyangombe Falls, Chimanimani and Vumba among other places.

One of the models, Nicole Musiyarira, who is representing Manicaland said: “This is a perfect opportunity to market the Eastern highlands. And I will do my best to market the province as a majestic tourism site.

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe national license holder, Sarah Mpofu said all was in place.