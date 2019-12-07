Mzansi stars to headline concert

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CELEBRATED South African artistes AKA, Distruction Boyz and Naak Musiq will headline the much-awaited DJ Stavo and Friends Concert set for December 21 at Wood Sensation Club located at LongCheng Plaza in Belvedere, Harare.

The concert, which is meant to celebrate unity among artistes, is the brainchild of local award-winning wheel spinner, Steven “DJ Stavo” Sanders (pictured).

One of the concert organisers, Dee Nosh, yesterday said music had the power to unite different nationalities.

“The DJ Stavo and Friends is a concert that is meant to further promote local talent that we feel should go global. Having international acts to support the show is to send a message out there that we are all one,” he said.

“A wheelspinner is not aligned to a specific genre of music, hence the reason why Wood Sensation Club is aligned with one of the best brands in the country Steven ‘DJ Stavo’ Sanders.”

Dee Nosh said the concert was going to be an annual event and would have DJ Stavo and his local and regional friends joining forces to bring entertainment to music enthusiasts.

“Through this initiative DJ Stavo seeks to continue building networks with fellow artistes beyond the borders,” he said.

Dee Nosh said the early bird tickets for the concert started selling on the online platform clicknpay.africa and at MyCash outlets on Monday at US$5 and VIP US$20 or equivalent to local currency.

The Mzansi stars will share the stage with local artistes Winky D, DJ Stavo, ExQ, Nutty O, Tamy Moyo, Canada based wheel-spinner TK Smoothe, Dee Nosh, Asaph, Hillzy, Ash Stylez & Nivek, Twitty, Storm and Bryan K.