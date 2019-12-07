Tenax eyes league, cup double

Ray Bandee, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services outfit Tenax FC, who are still basking in the glory of snatching the Zifa Eastern Region Division One title, hope to put icing on the cake with a Diamond Super Cup victory this afternoon.

Tenax lock horns with Masvingo United in a Diamond Super Cup final at Sakubva Stadium today.

The match starts at 3pm.

Tenax coach Blessing Madombi, who guided the Mutare based correctional services side into the Castle Lager Premiership, said he is aiming at a league and cup double.

“It is a very important game for us. You will realise it has not happened to win both the championship and the Super Cup at once. We will treat Masvingo with the respect they derserve but our aim is to win it,” he said.

On the other hand, Masvingo United will seek to evoke yesteryear memories.

Masvingo United, a formidable outfit in the first decade after the turn of the millennium, are not new to cups games after having won the OK Woza Bhora Cup back in 2002, the Zifa Unity Cup, Independnce Trophy in 2005 during their stay in the top flight league.

Una Una mentor Godfrey ‘Mai Mahofa’ Dondo, said he is confident of getting a positive result in todays encounter.

“No doubt we want to win this match. We are confident of winning it judging by the way we have prepared for it. At the end of the dymay, our hope is that the best team of the day wins it,” he said.

Club secretary Owen Mafa said while they respect Tenax FC, they will be out for outright victory.

“Of course, we have respect for the champions Chauya Chikara but we want this cup them its a bonus but to us it is our salary. We will not leave any stone unturned in Sakubva stadium. We dismissed Gusha Bhora (Mutare City Rovers) in the same stadium and we want to repeat the same this time with Chauya Chikara,” he said.

Tenax FC are the Diamond Super Cup defending champions.

The annual tournament, a preserve for top four teams at the end of the Zifa Eastern Region Division One season, is bankrolled by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.