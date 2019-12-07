Psychiatric hospital ventures into income-generating projects

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

INGUTSHENI Psychiatric Hospital in Bulawayo has embarked on various income-generating projects to bankroll its day-to-day activities and taking care of the patients.

This emerged during the handover of donated coal by the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) early this week.

NRZ donated three wagons of coal to the institution to be used for cooking food for the patients and staff. The parastatal also donated 10 refuse bins to the institution.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the mental health institution’s acting chief executive officer Nyasha Chibvongodze said they had started projects such as horticulture, stress management clinic, cattle fattening and poultry to generate revenue.

Chibvongodze said the hospital was struggling to meet its expenditure bill, while they wait for the central government to allocate them funds to run the institution.

“As an institution, we are going to start some projects that will create revenue for the hospital. Those projects include horticulture, stress management clinic, cattle fattening and poultry projects. The poultry project is already running. We need more support for the project,” he said.

Chibvongodze said they were looking for a piece of land to set up the stress management clinic.

Chibvongodze said the cattle fattening project had since started.

“We have also managed to drill a borehole for the horticulture project. We have started dry planting of maize in the area. The poultry project is also now running and at the moment, we have 7 000 birds,” he said.

NRZ spokesperson Nyasha Maravanyika said they were inclined towards healthcare in their corporate social responsibility programme.