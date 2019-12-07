NBSZ launches festive season campaign

BY VANESSA GONYE

THE National Blood Services Zimbabwe yesterday launched its festive season blood collection campaign, with a target to raise 9 400 units of blood by the end of next month.

Speaking at the launch in Mutare yesterday, NBSZ spokesperson Esther Massundah said the campaign was part of plans to ensure that the country does not run out of blood supplies during the festive season.

“We would like to ensure that we maintain five-day stock levels throughout the season,” she said.

Massundah said they were motivated by the fact that schools were their major source of supplies, providing 90% of the contributions to the blood bank per given time.

The launch of the campaign coincided with the handing over of donations worth nearly $170 000 to Cyclone Idai-affected areas, which included sanitary wear, while College Press presented books worth $147 000.

Econet Wireless regional general manager Passion Muranganwa commended schools for their continued support to blood donation initiatives.

He said the telecommunications company would assist in the repair of damaged infrastructure in the Cyclone Idai-ravaged areas in Chimanimani and Chipinge.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has urged people to observe traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents on the country’s roads during the festive season.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to avoid travelling at night and desist from speeding, overloading and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He said police would be out in full force to reduce road carnage during the festive season.