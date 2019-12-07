2 die in Chiremba Road accident

BY Richard Muponde

TWO passengers died on the spot while 48 others escaped with injuries when a speeding bus overturned at the corner of Robert Mugabe and Chiremba roads in Harare yesterday morning.

Reports said the bus, belonging to Abdul and Sons, was travelling from Epworth to the central business district when the accident happened.

The injured were rescued by passers-by and motorists before the arrival of the fire brigade and ambulance services.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“We confirm that two people died on the spot while 48 others were injured when an Abdul and Sons bus coming from Epworth failed to negotiate a curve allegedly due to speeding and collided with an Inter Africa bus coming from Mabvuku, leading in it overturning at the intersection of Robert Mugabe and Chiremba roads,” Nyathi said.

Witnesses said the bus driver did not stop at a rail crossing before failing to negotiate a sharp curve, resulting in the collision with another bus.

“The bus was speeding and overtaking private cars. It even overtook me and we spoke about it hinting that the driver won’t go far without being involved in an accident. Moments later, when I arrived at the intersection, I was shocked to see the bus lying on its side. We had to help retrieve the injured from the mangled bus,” Tatenda Munhuwani, a motorist from Cranborne, said.

A resident of Epworth, Marian Usayihwevhu, who missed the bus as she arrived moments after it took off from the loading point said the driver was known for speeding.