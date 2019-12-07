Govt, EU launch one-stop GBV centres

BY STAFF REPORTER

GOVERNMENT in partnership with the European Union (EU) yesterday launched a mobile one-stop centres campaign to offer on-spot services for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

The launch is in line with the 16 days of activism against GBV and enables survivors to timely access medical services, psycho-social, legal and counselling services under one roof.

In a speech read of her behalf, Women Affairs minister Sithembiso Nyoni said: “The government of Zimbabwe acknowledges that GBV is a protection priority and therefore, seeks to scale up efforts in ensuring holistic service provision to GBV survivors. As we do so, we are taking services to the people through mobile one-stop centres that are offering on-spot services in communities.”

GBV remains a huge problem in the country, with a 2015 Zimbabwe Demographic Health Survey indicating that at least one in every three women aged 15-49 having experienced physical violence since the age of 15 and 27% of women aged between 15 and 49 have experienced sexual violence at some point in their lives.

Speaking at the same event, EU ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen said: “The initiative is implemented by the United Nations and funded by the EU for up to US$30 million. With Spotlight, Zimbabwe is really under the Spotlight. The initiative should bring a massive positive change for women and girls and combat GBV in both private and public spheres.”