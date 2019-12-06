Warriors’ Mudimu off to Moldova

Albert Marufu in LONDON, England

ZIMBABWE international defender Alec Mudimu has signed a pre-season contract with Moldovian giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

He is leaving his Welsh First Division side Cefn Druids.

Mudimu, whose contract with the Welsh club expires in June next year, will join the new club on January 20, when the season resumes after the winter break.

Mudimu and his Welsh club could not confirm the deal.

But, the player’s Swiss-based representative, Dalibor Stevanovic, of DGS Sport Agency and Argon Sports Agency, told The Herald they were now waiting for Cefn Druids to sign the papers.

Stevanovic works with former Zimbabwe international, Chamu Musanhu, and Croatian Goran Sabolec.

“Everything has been agreed with the FC Sheriff Tiraspol and we are now waiting for Cefn to sign the contract.

‘‘This is a very good opportunity for him because this is a very strong and professional club which regularly plays in European competitions.

‘‘In terms of strength, it is at par with most Russian clubs,” said Stevanovic, a former footballer who has been capped 22 times by Slovenia.

The ex-midfielder, who represented his country at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, added:

“This year FC Sheriff Tiraspol’s target is to, at least, reach the group phase of the Europa Cup. Everyone at the club is happy and, as his representative, I see this as a huge step for him.

‘‘What impressed me most is his professionalism and humility. I am sure he will do well at the club and this is a good start for him to join a bigger club.

‘‘This move will give him a chance to play in European competitions. I will use my 17 years of playing professional football to help him.”

Stevanovic also paid tribute to other players involved in the deal.

These include former Dynamos and ex-Zimbabwe international Musanhu, who is now a registered player intermediary, and Croatian Goran Sabolic.

“I must also mention the contribution of my other partners Chamu Musanhu and Goran Sabolec.

‘‘Musanhu linked me up with Mudimu. Goran is on the legal side because he is a lawyer. He makes sure that players get good contract.

‘‘When FC Sherif Tiraspol asked me to look for certain players, I contacted Chamu who linked me up with Mudimu.

‘‘I hope this will open avenues for other Zimbabwean players,” he said.

Mudimu could neither deny nor confirm the deal.

“Due to circumstances, I cannot deny or confirm as of yet, what I will be doing in the short-term future in football…” he said.

FC Sheriff posted on their Twitter handle, confirming the signing of the player two days ago, but immediately deleted the tweet.

FC Sheriff, known as “The Wasps,” were formed in 1996 and are the current champions in the Moldovan top-flight league.

They have won the league title 17 times and are ranked 97 in the UEFA club coefficient rankings.