Make cleanliness a lifestyle: President

Tendai Mugabe and Nesia Mhaka

Zimbabweans should strive to bequeath a legacy of cleanliness to the next generations by ensuring that their environments are always tidy, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said the first Friday of each month should only serve as a reminder that the environment should be kept smart, and not be used to do the cleaning.

He said this yesterday in Rugare, Harare, as Zimbabwe marked the first anniversary of the National Clean-Up Programme.

President Mnangagwa launched the clean-up campaign on December 5 last year in Highfield, Harare.

Since then, he has been leading from the front, taking part in cleaning the environment every first Friday of the month.

Yesterday, he led the clean-up at Rugare Shopping Centre and at least 10 companies operating in the Workington industrial area, together with the Rugare community, joined him.

The companies pledged to adopt the Rugare community and develop it for the benefit of residents and the nation.

In his address after the clean-up, President Mnangagwa said it was important for people to have a positive mindset towards a clean environment.

He said keeping a clean environment should be a daily thing, not to wait for the first Friday of every month.

“Today is the birthday of our clean-up campaign that we started last year on the first Friday of December. When we started this initiative, we were in Highfield and the birthday is here in Rugare,” he said.

“Let me explain why we need to have a clean environment. Firstly, our minds should be clean. If you hear that President Mnangagwa has said let’s keep the environment clean, you can just dismiss that. This is so because you would not have realised and appreciated the importance of having a clean environment.

“The first Friday of every month should be just a reminder, but cleanliness should be an everyday thing. We should strive to leave a legacy of cleanliness to our children. We should know that it’s only us who can develop our country. No one can do that for us.”

After his address, the President Mnangagwa took time to pose for pictures with children from Rugare before leaving for other engagements.

Southerton Constituency Shadow MP Mr Andrew Makahamadze told The Herald that the coming of the President to Rugare should open the floodgates for cleanliness and more development.

“I have been trying to engage in activities that keep the environment clean in this constituency for a long time. I believe we do not necessarily have to clean the environment on the day designated for that, but it should be a daily thing,” said Mr Makahamadze.

He said he hoped the President’s visit help ensure that Sally Mugabe Hospital (formerly Harare Central Hospital) operates optimally.

“First, we would like to acknowledge his efforts in sourcing medical equipment and medicines for Harare Hospital from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and from the world over.

“We now want the President to assist us on how Harare Hospital can be fully operational such that people can get help.”

Mr Makahamadze said Rugare was looked down upon by people, but it has over 10 000 residents.

He said most of them were pensioners of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and they are getting paltry amounts that cannot sustain them for a week.

“So it’s a desperate situation which needs His Excellency (the President) to look at it from that perspective,” he said.