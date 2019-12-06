FC Platinum coach backs his troops

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in BULAWAYO

FC Platinum believe their Champions League experience could come handy when they take on 2007 African champions Etoile du Sahel in their Group B match at Barbourfields this afternoon.

The two teams are coming into the match against the background of contrasting opening round results.

The hosts fell 1-2 away to Sudanese side Al Hilal while their opponents defeated record Champions League winners, Ahl Ahly, 1-0 in Tunisia on Friday last week.

“We are now competing for the second time at this stage of the competition, having competed for the first time last season and every player now knows what is expected of him, that experience will come in handy,” said FC Platinum coach, Lizwe Sweswe.

“On paper they might be highly-rated but football has changed a lot over the past (few) years and we have leant a lot in previous games.

“What is important is how we play not how our opponents play, yes, we have some knowledge about them and have prepared for their approach but we are not going to let that derail us from our own style of play.

“What is key is that we concentrate on our own game plan and, as a coach, I believe in attacking football.’’

Sweswe applied a very offensive approach in Khartoum last Friday.

He said he was aware of the height advantage which their opponents have, when compared to his players, and they should avoid giving away set-pieces in dangerous areas.

A very confident Etoile du Sahel coach, Juan Carlos Garrido, said they were in Bulawayo for maximum points this afternoon.

“We are a very big and top club in Africa and victory is always key to us and we want to get that tomorrow (today).

“We are here to work and have a very good game, we are looking forward to getting maximum points because our supporters always demand that, so we always play to win.’’

The visitors, who arrived in the country via a chartered military plane on Thursday, had their final training session at the match venue yesterday afternoon.