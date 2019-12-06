CAPS Legends salute Mushekwi

Albert Marufu in LONDON, England

CAPS United legends, Joe “Kode” Mugabe and Cephas Chimedza, have hailed Nyasha Mushekwi for donating a 45-seater luxury bus to their old club.

The Green Machine officially unveiled their state-of-the-art bus on Tuesday.

Chimedza, who joined CAPS United in 2004 after quitting bitter rivals Dynamos, said it was an incredible gesture by Mushekwi.

“This is a wonderful gesture. Some people are saying it is not good to rely on donations, but all clubs rely on someone to give them money,’’ said Chimedza.

“The only difference is that Nyasha has done it as an individual. People do not see anything wrong with Liverpool getting money from Standard Chartered. The same applies to Manchester United. These teams need sponsors and that is the same with CAPS United.’’

Mugabe, chairperson of CAPS United Legends UK, who have over the past four years donated football equipment to academies in Zimbabwe, said Mushekwi made him feel proud.“This is a very good gesture and it shows that the club treated him well during his time there,’’ said Mugabe.

“Not many people can do that. Most people just brag about their riches, but will never think of giving back to those who helped them to be at the top. As a former CAPS United player and captain, it makes me feel proud as it shows that the institution treats its players well.’’

Mugabe added that the spirit of giving back is the one that drives CAPS United Legends UK to push for the development of junior football in Zimbabwe. CAPS United Legends UK, represented by the organisation’s treasurer Timothy Chirozvani, recently handed over kits, soccer balls, cones, bibs and hurdles worth more than £400 to nine academies in Zimbabwe.

The beneficiaries included Alois Bunjira’s Albun Academy, Stanley Chirambadare’s Revival Academy, Thomas Banda’s MC 15 Academy, Jimmy Malomo’s La Sakubva in Mutare, Friendly Academy, Howard Primary School, Peter Nkomo’s Goalkeepers Academy in Bulawayo, Beitbridge’s Dulibadzimu Primary School and the Dynamos’ Under-18 team.

“Giving back is something that we have been preaching over the years,’’ Chirozvani said.

“This is why, as CAPS United Legends based in the United Kingdom, we have for the past four years hosted the CAPS United Legends (UK) Dinner and Dance Soccer Night.

“Its aim is to raise funds for junior football development in Zimbabwe.

“This year’s edition is on next Saturday at Wolverhampton’s Brookfield’s Farm Club House. We urge the Zimbabwean community in the UK to come in their numbers and support this noble cause. A few weeks ago, we donated football equipment to nine academies in Zimbabwe and we hope to increase the number next year.

“We can only achieve this if we get support from the community. Apart from socialising as a community, guests will be entertained by Limpopo Grooves.

“We are also working together with the Zimbabwe Netball Association UK. They also want to set up their structures so that they can start fundraising for junior netball development in Zimbabwe.’’