Who will be crowned soccer star of the year tonight?

by Tedious Manyepo – Online Reporter

The who is who of local football have gathered in Harare for the 2019 Soccer Stars banquet.

The best player of the season and his two runners-up as well as the goalkeeper of the year will be crowned tonight.

CAPS United’s Joel Ngodzo and Prince Dube of Highlanders are the two front-runners for the top gong.

Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda is almost certain to bag the goalkeeper award.

The coach, referee and most promising player of the year will also be crowned.

JOEL NGODZO

Record soccer star of the year winner George Shaya who won the inaugural edition in 1969 before claiming it four more times, is at the venue.

Meanwhile the Premier Soccer League has honoured former soccer star winners as part of the accolade’s Golden Jubelee celebrations.

The award was introduced in 1969 with Dynamos legend George Shaya winning the inaugural edition before claiming it four more times.

Below are the finalists:

2019 Soccer Star of the Year finalists:

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Phineas Bamusi (CAPS United), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), Clive Augusto (formerly Chicken Inn), Joel Ngodzo (CAPS United), King Nadolo (TelOne), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Never Tigere (FC Platinum)

