NBSZ donates to Idai-hit schools

Fatima Bulla in Mutare

The National Blood Transfusion Services Zimbabwe has launched the festive campaign appeal for blood donations to beef up its banks.

The launch coincided with the hand-over of donations to six schools in Manicaland who were affected by Cyclone Idai early this year.

Biriiri , Chimanimani, Ndina, Nyahode, Rusitu and St Charles Lwanga High Schools received textbooks, tissues and sanitary wear worth about $170 000.

The donation was out of the realisation that school children contribute over 70 percent of the blood collected by NBSZ.

In a speech read on his behalf, NBSZ board chairman, Advocate Rodgers Matsikidze, said the cyclone affected the six schools which are part of blood collection sites.

“As this handover also coincides with the launch of our festive season campaign, I am encouraging all of us to remember to donate blood as it is the precious priceless gift of life. Someone out there will need it. I did my part by donating blood last week Friday, and I am a regular donor. Do your part by donating blood,” Advocate Matsikidze said.

The festive campaign is running under the theme “don’t live for others but let others live through you”. The festive season runs from December 6 to January 31.

The National Blood Services Zimbabwe chief executive officer Lucy Marowa (left) hands a pack of sanitary pads to Biriiri High School Head, Mr David Maguya

NBSZ initiated donations to affected schools in three phases. Phase one was spearheaded under the Mutare branch level, with donations comprising 15 bags of assortment of clothes, shoes, kitchenware and bags.

Phase two was integrated into the World Blood Donor Day Campaign with donations amounting to $52 399,02 and US$101,83. The donation comprised textbooks, stationery, sanitary-ware and food stuffs, among other items.

These were out together in partnership with Rotary Club of Matopos, NBSZ staff, Zoe Life Changing Ministries and Oasis Church.

NBSZ hosted a charity golf day on Nov 15 as part of the phase three initiative where textbooks, stationery and sanitary-ware being handed over to the beneficiaries.