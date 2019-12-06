Winky D fans to name his new album

DANCEHALL president Winky D is set to honour his multitude of fans by having them coin the title for his new album to be officially launched at the Harare International Conference Centre on New Year’s Eve.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The musician’s manager, Jonathan Banda, told NewsDay Life & Style on Wednesday that they will use interactive platforms to get the fans’ input.

“We would prefer to use the interactive platform like Sasai where people will interact and probably come up with the album title,” he said.

Banda, however, said the decision to launch the album on December 31 was not a result of pressure from fans, although calls for new material had reached fever pitch as the musician had only released the duet MuGarden alongside Gemma Griffiths this year.

“There was no pressure from the fans, but it was the feedback from the fans which gave us the sense of self-assessment as a democratic musical family. The fans look after us and we look after them and nobody should feel guilty about that,” he said.

Winky D, who announced the album launch date on his Facebook page, said the event will be used to shut down the year as he continued to attract corporate brands courtesy of his clean lyrics and professional approach to music.

“Blessed MaGAFA the wait is over, let’s SHUTDOWN 2019 in style. Supported by Ownai Online Marketplace, EcoSure, Sasai Global #haisikidsgame (sic),” he posted.

Although the poster advertising the launch has no supporting acts yet, Banda said they will be joined by other artistes.

“Music is a promotional platform, so there is no way we can go solo at the launch. We are not selfish. Will do it with others just like what we did the last time,” he said.

Winky D’s brand continues to attract corporates and the launch has also received endorsement from some of the prime corporate brands EcoSure, Sasai and Ownai.

The artiste’s music has also hit a popular chord with mainly young people in high-density areas struggling to find jobs against the grim backdrop of high unemployment and pervasive poverty.