Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

BY MOSES MATENGA

The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara)’s acting chief executive officer Saston Muzenda resigned recently amid reports that operations at the troubled parastatal have been affected by interference from the board.

Muzenda was under fire for allegedly illegally going against the decision of a disciplinary committee he set up to probe workers suspected of fraud at different tollgates, but were cleared.

The chief executive officer, at the instigation of the board, allegedly overrode the decision of the committee and called for the workers’ dismissal.

“He tendered his resignation and a farewell (party) was held last week. He is gone,” a source at the institution said.

Some senior workers in the finance and tolling division, audit, information communication technology, administration and other departments tendered their resignations recently, but Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza said the resignations were welcome as they were part of a cleansing exercise at the corruption-ridden parastatal.

“He is now back at the ministry,” another source said.

Muzenda was not available for comment while Zinara board chairperson Michael Madanha’s phone went unanswered yesterday.

The former Zinara boss is said to have left a trail of destruction at the troubled institution amid fears that more workers will not have their contracts renewed in January.

“Eyebrows have been raised over his reassignment. Others felt he was not happy with the board’s interference with operations while some said he was forced out.”

Zinara board deputy chairperson Runyararo Jambo resigned in October amid allegations he was not happy with the handling of tenders at the institution.

He said his resignation was due to “personal and professional reasons”.

Reports indicate that Jambo was unhappy with some tender processes after the board was allegedly arm-twisted to award a tender to Ex-Combatant Security Services whose directors include former Energy deputy minister Tsitsi Muzenda.