4 Mutare touts in fondling storm

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

FOUR Mutare touts are in trouble for allegedly fondling and kissing a woman at a service station, accusing her of being a husband snatcher.

Tendai Mukaira, Henry Muyambo, Reason Muyambo, Stewart Dosipani yesterday appeared before Mutare magistrate Purity Gumbo who granted them $400 bail each.

The four, who are denying the charge, will appear in court on December 17 for trial.

It is the State’s case that on November 17, the complainant was at a fuel station in the city centre in the company of her friend when a group of nine persons approached and insulted them, saying they were prostitutes who snatch husbands.

The quartet and their accomplices, who are still at large, grabbed the complainant, took turns to fondle her breasts, while kissing her.

The accused called the police, but the accused persons ran away.

On November 28 at around 4pm, the complainant positively identified the four who were immediately arrested by the police.