UPDATED: 2 die in city bus accident

Speeding bus overturned at corner Robert Mugabe and Chiremba Road in Harare this morning killing 2 people on the spot. Forty-eight others survived with different degrees of injuries and were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses say the Abdul & Sons Tours coach from Epworth failed to stop at a rail crossing resulting in the speeding bus failing to negotiate a sharp curve at the intersection of Robert Mugabe and Chiremba roads leading to a collision with another bus before overturning.