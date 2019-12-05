Simukai director Matsanga honoured

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

SIMUKAI Child Protection programmes director Mrs Francisca Barbara Matsanga raised Mutare’s flag high after scooping the prestigious Non-Governmental Organisation Director of the Year Award at the Nango NGO awards ceremony held in Kadoma, recently.

The event was held as part of the 11th NGO directors’ summer school under the theme “Fortifying inclusive spaces and partnerships for sustainable development”.

The award goes to the outstanding leader of a local or international NGO operating in the country.

The person should have shown great leadership skills and hard work as reflected in the community development and social welfare projects that his or her organisation is undertaking around the country.

Simukai came out tops ahead of 1 500 organisations in Nango’s database. Mrs Matsanga said she was humbled by the recognition.

“I am so excited. I felt humbled to be honoured with such a prestigious award. This is a clear message that even with a small budget you can make a difference. I am glad that my efforts are being recognised and remembered. I felt rewarded for the efforts and I am motivated to do even better,” she said.

This is the third time that the prestigious award has found its way to Mutare after one Dr Nyamande, of DOMCCP, won it three years ago.

In 2018 the Nyanga Community Development Trust won the NGO Community Development Award while Youth Alive Zimbabwe was adjudicated this year’s runner-up in the NGO Communicator of the Year category.