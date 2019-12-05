Rusape teacher steals laptop

Kudzai Matanga Rusape Correspondent

A RUSAPE teacher last week appeared in court on allegations of stealing and selling a laptop allocated to him for official use by Batanai Primary School.

The suspect, Moses Makanza (53), of B131 Vengere, Rusape, appeared before magistrate Mr Obedience Matare facing theft charges.

He argued that the gadget had been donated to him.

Miss Ivy Maimbo prosecuted.

She told the court that on July 11, 2019 Batanai Primary School received a donation of 11 laptops which were issued to teachers after recording the serial numbers in the school inventory book.

“The laptops were to be used by the teachers for official duties and returned to the headmaster upon permanent transfer by any of them. Makanza was issued with a Lenovo laptop which he signed for in the school inventory as acknowledgement of receipt.

“He was in possession of the gadget until July 28, 2019 when he hatched a plan to sell it. Makanza met one Shingirai Samachena at Chihera Bottle Store in Vengere and told him that he was selling a laptop for US$50 and $200.

“Samachena agreed to buy the laptop and later in the day, Makanza approached him with the Lenovo laptop and was given US$40 as part payment. The next day detectives picked up information that Makanza had sold a laptop belonging to the school. Acting upon the information, the laptop was recovered from Samachena, who upon interrogation indicated that he had bought it from Makanza.

Upon further inquiries it was established that the laptop was the property of Batanai Primary School and was in its inventory. A positive identification of the laptop was done by the school head Mr Collins Kapesi using the serial number entered in the school inventory book,” said Miss Maimbo.