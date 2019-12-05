Diamond Super Cup final explodes

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

SAKUBVA Stadium will be the battle field for tomorrow’s Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)-sponsored Diamond Super Cup final pitting Zifa Eastern Region Division One champions Tenax FC and Masvingo United.

Sakubva Stadium will be hosting the tournament for the second time since the first edition in 2017 when Tenax FC surrendered the cup to visiting Surrey FC.

Tenax FC were beaten 2-1 in the final.

Tenax FC booked their place in the finals after beating new boys FC Makaha 3-2 at Vengere Stadium last Saturday. Masvingo beat Buffaloes 1-0 in Chiredzi to reach the final.

Tenax, who recently sealed promotion to next season’s Premier Soccer League as Eastern Region champions, are the current holders of the ZCDC Diamond Super Cup after beating Green Fuel 1-0 in last year’s final. Tenax coach Blessing Madombi told Post Sport that his team was targeting an unprecedented double after his team won the Zifa Eastern region title.

“We are looking to end the 2019 season in style. We have already made history by sealing promotion to the PSL as ZIFA Eastern Region champions and winning the Diamond Super Cup will be the perfect end to the season,” he said.

Masvingo United coach Godfrey “Mai Mahofa” Dondo declared his charges ready for battle.

“We are ready to play tomorrow. We have been working hard. All we want is to win and we encourage fair play. The better team of the day must win,” he said.

Squeezed to comment on promotion, the former Masvingo United captain said they were hoping to bounce back next season.

“We missed on promotion this year. There are certain games we lost that we were supposed to win. We are looking forward to next season when we will prepare well.

“We have to work hard and beat the big teams. I foresee a bright 2020 season ahead of us,” he said.

The winners will pocket $40 000, runners-up $30 000 while the losing semi-finalists will get $15 000 each.