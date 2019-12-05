ZUPCO introduces electronic card in Mutare

Osbert Mashonganyika Post Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) last week launched an electronic tap-and-go card in Mutare in a move that is expected to ensure convenience to commuters in the city.

The electronic system also enhances efficiency in revenue collection, eases transactions and plugs cash leakages.

Speaking during the tap-card launch, Zupco chief executive officer Mr Everisto Madangwa said the system would not only provide convenience for the commuting public, but also allow for real-time monitoring to curb pilferage.

“Zupco is launching the tap-card system in Mutare to bring the city in line with other cities where the system is already operational. Zupco has taken heed of Government’s call to promote home-grown initiatives and have partnered with Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) and two financial institutions – NMB and CBZ.

“The tap-card system has many advantages to commuters as well as Zupco. The system is a cashless revenue collection method and will help us increase our revenue collection as the transactions are recorded in real time,” said Mr Madangwa.

Dr Talon Garikai, the director of technology transfer at the HIT, said the tap-card system was part of a new engineering model to manage large fleets.

“The monitoring system will allow for remote real-time monitoring of routes through satellite imaging as well as location specifics of physical surroundings of the bus routes.

“At the moment the system is in the first phase and we are in the process of upgrading it so as to integrate normal banking services for the convenience of users.

“The card has no transaction fee and this can be controlled on one’s phone.

“In the second phase the card will be used as any other electronic card, even in other transport operators and we are pushing this to be a national policy,” he said.

Dr Garikai added that in terms of operations, the new system will allow monitoring of the payment remotely by all depots.

Zupco has also installed a tracking system on the buses to enhance security.