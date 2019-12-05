Erratic rainfall: Farmers left guessing

Wimbainashe Zhakata Post Correspondent

FARMERS in parts of Manicaland that received the early rains have started planting but their hopes have been gradually disappearing following a dry spell.

An estimated five percent of the target hectarage of cereals has been planted in the province since the inception of the rains mid- November. Manicaland often targets 200 000ha of food crops.

Some areas, especially those lying in the rain shadow, have not received rains and most fields remain untilled.

An agronomist with Agritex Manicaland, Mr Cephas Mlambo, said Manicaland had received effective rains in three natural regions while others remained relatively dry after receiving very low rains.

“We received effective rains in Natural Regions One, Two and Three between November 18 and 22 and farmers in these areas have started planting,” said Mr Mlambo.

Some erratic rains were received in Natural Regions Four and Five, and these areas are still experiencing a dry spell that has resulted in the arable land remaining untilled. As we speak, there are no meaningful farming activities in Natural Regions Four and Five due to lack of rainfall,” said Mr Mlambo.

The planted crops in Regions One, Two and Three are at the germinating stage.

“The crops planted are germinating well though they were at risk of wilting due to the dry spell. Remember we had very high temperatures that preceded the wet period across the province,” he said.

Some areas started receiving light rains yesterday, with the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) predicting that the wet period will continue into next week.

Mr Mlambo said farming inputs were still being distributed to intended beneficiaries through the Presidential Inputs Support Scheme and Command Agriculture.

Some farmers are sourcing additional inputs from the open market.

“We have planted about five percent of our target hectarage of cereals in the province. Land preparation is in progress and other farmers are even dry planting in anticipation of the rains,” said Mr Mlambo

He advised farmers to continue with land preparation and challenged those in low-lying areas to prioritise traditional grains.

“Farmers should go for short-season varieties since planting has already been delayed. Those in known dry areas should go for crops like sorghum and pearl millet which are drought resistant. These crops are drought tolerant and can hedge against the anticipated dry spell and low rains. Moisture and soil conservation techniques like conservation agriculture (AC), pot- holing and tie ridging should be practised,” added Mr Mlambo.