Zanu-PF conference: Manicaland exudes optimism

Samuel Kadungure Acting News Editor

ZANU-PF Manicaland has thrown its full weight behind the leadership of President Mnangagwa and committed itself to the values of hard work, development of the people and discipline to buttress his efforts to improve the country’s image and revamp the economy.

Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Mike Madiro said resolutions made during the provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) held last week for the 18th Annual National People’s Conference, include the endorsement of President Mnangagwa as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.

Cde Madiro said President Mnangagwa’s resolve to change old ways of doing things is greatly appreciated and would help overcome current challenges bedevilling the country.

The chairman expressed optimism that the conference would pass resolutions that would form the basis of policies that appeal to the masses and enable the ruling party to consolidate its grip on power beyond 2023.

The conference will be held from the 10th to 15th of December under the theme “Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy towards Vision 2030”.

More than 7 000 delegates are expected to grace the annual indaba with 2 000 foreign delegates confirming their participation.

The main thrust of discussions at the conference will hinge on the state of the economy, with mining being a pivotal industry in this regard and food security as it relates to the modernisation and mechanisation of agriculture.

“We are ready for the conference, the logistics and delegates are already in place. We are humbled and motivated by President Mnangagwa’s exemplary leadership, humility, hard work, sincerity and commitment to the people of Zimbabwe. Under his leadership Zimbabwe will overcome its current challenges, obstacles and imponderables most of which are being perpetrated by enemies from within and outside the country,” said Cde Madiro.

“Manicaland stands resolute in supporting and rallying behind the leadership of Cde Mnangagwa and unequivocally fully supports his sole candidature to represent Zanu PF in the 2023 harmonised elections. We are fully behind the re-establishment of the DCC’S for the improvement of party supervision and increase of membership,” said Cde Madiro.

He said Government should promote a private sector and market-driven economy, find lasting solution to currency crisis, slash taxes to reduce the burden on the poor and control profit margins in the banking sector to attain Vision 2030.

“Accelerate the development of small to medium enterprises through provision of affordable capital and facilitate affordable business capital to women and youth entrepreneurs through the Women and Youth Empower Bank. Youths in agriculture must be supported and we have also realised that there is big potential to occupy youths in the mining sector. We need to properly regulate and support the activities of artisanal miners and the line ministries

must coordinate their role with a view to support this initiative and move away from the current scenario of cat-and-mouse with youths in mining. We should not harass artisanal miners given their contribution to the economy, especially those specialising in gold. We rather support, regulate and properly supervise their operations,” said Cde Madiro.

Zanu-PF provincial secretary for administration Cde Kenneth Saruchera said additional resolutions included the need to ensure food and nutritional security and expand tentacles of the Marange Community Share Ownership Trust to cover the whole province.

“The ultimate objective is to create a self-sufficient and food surplus economy. The food security and nutrition sectors contribute significantly to national development through the provision of an enabling environment for sustainable economic empowerment and social transformation. Targeted increase in food production can be achieved through full implementation of Command Agriculture, capitalisation of farmers, Presidential Inputs Scheme, training and education of farmers and availability of extension services to farmers, monitoring and evaluation and making sure existing irrigation schemes produce strategic crops throughout the year and new schemes are gradually introduced,” said Cde Saruchera.

“The $5 million Marange Community Share Ownership Trust scheme is appreciated and a departure from the previous empty promises. But, in order for it to be a good model its impact must be felt in the whole province. It must be broadened to cover the whole province; funds contributed should be increased substantially and all big corporates in the province should embark on similar schemes,” he said.