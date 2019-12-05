Wife killer ― wolf in sheep skin

Tendai Gukutikwa Post Correspondent

RELATIVES and neighbours of Mutare-born alleged wife killer, Kuziwa Tsvito (33), who allegedly butchered his wife in a spine-chilling crime of passion in Pretoria, South Africa, are failing to swallow how a “quiet boy” evolved into such a monster.

The deceased, Netsai Makore (33), will be laid to rest in her rural home in Jakopo Makore Village Murehwa tomorrow afternoon following the repatriation of her remains from South Africa earlier this week.

Makore’s brother, Joseph Makore, confirmed that his sister would be buried tomorrow at their rural home.

Netsai, who was allegedly murdered by her husband, was wrapped in plastics and adhesive tape when her body was found in a state of decomposition under their matrimonial bed.

In an interview with The Manica Post, Joseph Makore described Kuziwa as evil and a wolf in sheep skin. He said his brother-in-law was soft-spoken, yet very violent and adulterous.

“Kuziwa was a drunkard and would beat up Netsai in his drunken state on countless occasions. He also brought girlfriends to their home while his wife was present, then become violent towards her in a defensive mode. I was always at their place warning him on how badly he was treating my sister.

“He is a soft-spoken guy but he is evil. If you do not catch him in the act, you would never believe that he did wrong,” said Joseph.

After stabbing his wife six times on her neck and chest, Tsvito stayed with Makore’s corpse for four days, in their home, together with their three-year-old daughter. The gory incident occurred in Pretoria where the couple were living.

While the corpse was under the bed during the four days, Tsvito was reportedly sleeping on the bed with their daughter.

Kuziwa’s sister, Mutsa, refused to comment saying that she did not want to hear anything concerning the story.

“No, no, no please, give me a break, I do not want to hear anything concerning that story,” she said before hanging up.

Neighbours in Dangamvura where Kuziwa grew up described him as a quiet and reserved person.

Tapiwa, a neighbour, said Kuziwa had turned out the opposite of what everybody has known him to be as he was a quiet boy.

“We all know him and that is why it is very sad and hard to take in what has happened. It was a shock when we heard about it. In fact, we did not believe it at first because Kuziwa was so cool, not a monster.

“It is disheartening to hear that the cool Kuziwa grew into such a monster who murdered his wife,” he said.

South-African Police Service in liaison with Interpol have since launched a manhunt for Kuziwa.