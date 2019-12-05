Zim youth shines at WB awards

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

A young Zimbabwean software engineer, Hope Ndhlovu has won the 2019 World Bank Youth Summit award for developing an application that seeks to make public transport cheaper, more accessible and predictable for commuters across Africa.

Hope was named the Jury Award Winner at the 2019 WBG Youth Summit which was held from December 2 – 3 at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, DC.

“I am happy to announce that my startup @tuverl came 1st at the @WorldBank Youth Summit Pitch Competition in Washington DC,” he said in a tweet.

“It was such an experience to meet and dine with @HansPeterLankes. Lots of great take aways. It’s great to see how the @WorldBank and @IFC_org are supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the #SmartCities space.

“I had an incredible time at the @WorldBank Youth Summit and I owe my gratitude to everyone who supported me and my team throughout our journey at the Youth Summit.” Hope said Tuverl, his software app, was an app that sought to make public transport cheaper, more accessible and predictable for commuters on the continent.

Tuverl was among 5 of the apps selected from 885 applications from 98 countries.

The 2019 WBG Youth Summit was a two – day interactive event that attracted young people from across the world.

The summit was held under the theme: “Smarter Cities for a Resilient Future.”

Established in 2013, the Youth Summit is an annual event hosted by the World Bank Group (WBG) to engage with youth globally on the most pressing topics facing our generation. The summit aims to empower youth to explore innovative ideas to tackle emerging development challenges, provide youth with the tools to build and engage in impactful projects and promote dialogue between youth, the WBG and other key stakeholders globally.