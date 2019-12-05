US$80 000 solar boost for 3 Manicaland schools

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Vice chairperson of Anhui Province of China, Madam Xiao Chaoying, yesterday donated US$80 000 towards the installation of solar energy at three schools in Manicaland Province.

The three schools set to benefit are Gombakomba Primary School, Gombakomba Secondary School and Manzununu Secondary School, all in Mutare District.

The schools are benefiting from the twinning arrangement between Anhui and Manicaland province.

Speaking soon after the handover of the donation in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said it will enhance development in the area.

“The schools are lagging behind in terms of development, but the coming of the donation towards solar energy will promote the use of ICTs in rural schools and bridge the gap between the rural and urban schools,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She commended the cordial relations existing between China and Zimbabwe.

The two countries’ relations date back to the days of the the liberation struggle when China supported the anti-colonial war with arms and training.

“China always stood by Zimbabwe even at international fora,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. “We really appreciate the existing friendship and the bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

“When you go back to China, please go and tell investors to come and invest here in Zimbabwe.”

Head of the Chinese delegation, Madam Xiao, who is also the deputy chairperson of the provincial Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said the gesture would go a long way in cementing the relationship between the two countries.

“We are happy to do such a candid thing for Zimbabwe,” she said. “We heard that there are a lot of Chinese companies operating in Zimbabwe. We really appreciate the friendship between the two countries.”

Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cde Mike Madiro also hailed the donation.

“We appreciate the assistance coming from China,” he said. “They are true friends who are committed to work towards the upliftment of Zimbabwean people.”

Manzununu Secondary School head Mr Davison Gondo said the development would go a long way in promoting ICTs in rural schools.

“With the coming in of the solar system at our school, we are going to introduce an ICT centre to ensure our students move with the modern trends,” said Mr Gondo.