JUST IN: Mighty Warriors in easy 2020 Women Cup draw

Sports Reporter

MIGHTY Warriors have been handed a relatively easier draw in the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations first round after they were drawn against Mauritius.

According to a draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday evening, Zimbabwe will begin their journey against the islanders.

Should the Mighty Warriors win against Mauritius, they will meet the winner between Zambia and Mozambique in the second and last qualifying round.

The winner qualifies for the women’s version of the Africa Cup of Nations which will be played next year in a venue yet to be decided by CAF after Democratic Republic withdrew.

The Young Warriors, will be taking part in the Under-20 Women’s World Cup African qualifiers and were drawn against Malawi, in the draw which also held at the CAF headquarters on the same day.