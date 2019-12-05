Zim striker wins Player of the Tournament at COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Luke Musikiri took the Player of the Tournament award at the COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup in Thika, Kenya on Thursday where Zimbabwe finished as silver medalists.

Musikiri finished with six goals in the four-day tournament. The lad from Prince Edward School was actually drafted into the Zimbabwean team for the Africa Cup in the days leading up to departure for Kenya as a replacement for one of the boys who did not have travel documents.

He did not time to prove himself as in Zimbabwe’s first match of the tournament on Monday, Musikiri struck a hat-trick in the 3-1 demolition of host nation Kenya and was on target once when Zimbabwe saw off Mozambique 4-2 on the same day.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe clobbered Namibia 4-1 in the quarterfinals to secure a spot in the last four. The match saw Musikiri score a brace against the Namibians to take his goal tally to six.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Kenya, Wingpeg Moyo, who was present from the start to the finish of the tournament to support the Zimbabwean lads presented Musikiri with his accolade.

It was not such a great end to the tournament for the Pathias Mauto coached Zimbabwean boys who were beaten 6-2 in the final by Tanzania at the Mpesa Foundation Academy on Thursday. Zimbabwe were the first to score in the final through Enasio Pereso before they surrendered the lead. Goalkeeper Ronald Uraya scored Zimbabwe’s other goal from the penalty sport.

