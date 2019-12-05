LATEST: Bona takes charge of Mugabe’s estate

The late former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s only daughter, Bona Chikore has been appointed executor of her father’s estate. The decision was reached when the family met with the Master of the High Court this morning in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, to register Mugabe’s estate.

Family lawyer, Terrence Hussein confirmed this to the media.

“Surprise, surprise! The apple of his eyes, his one and only, his favourite daughter has been appointed executor,” he said.

The world remains eager to know just how vast Mugabe’s estate is.

It however seems the family is not too keen to let the public in on how much the former President was worth. Mugabe, who was declared a national hero, died on September 6 this year in Singapore where he was receiving medical treatment. He was buried on September 28 at his rural home in Zvimba- ZTN