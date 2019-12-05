Giant python causes stir in Mutare CBD

Abel Zhakata and Tendai Gukutikwa

Mutare residents were left suspecting satanism and black magic after a couple on board a silver Toyota sedan dumped a seven-metre long python behind Mutare Motoring Club and sped off.

The reptile which was placed in a sack was covered with several red cloths

Initially, witnesses suspected that the couple might have dumped a baby and rushed to the scene to investigate.

They were left dumpfounded when they opened the sack and discovered the giant reptile and an assortment of witchcraft-related paraphernalia.

The snake was then dragged into the Central Business District by an unknown man with the mob in hot pursuit.

Business was literally brought to a standstill as people jostled to see the snake which was eventually taken to Mutare Central Police Station.