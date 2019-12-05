Doctors sign up to Masiyiwa’s offer through Higherlife Foundation

Dr Kennedy Mubaiwa

Higherlife Foundation (HLF) has received 365 applications from doctors around the country in response to its recently announced training fellowship for junior and senior doctors, as well as consultants.

Speaking at a press conference at the Foundation’s Alpes Road Offices in Harare, HLF CEO Dr Kennedy Mubaiwa said they were happy with the response by doctors to the Fellowship offer.

“The response was so overwhelming to the extent that we had to move the deadline (for submission of applications) from 5pm to 10pm,” said Dr Mubaiwa.

He added that they were now evaluating all applications after which they will inform successful applicants by end of day Friday.

He said any fellowship holder who steps forward and is willing to provide health cover during the period (from December 9, 2019 to January 9, 2020) will be paid an additional Z$5 000 from Fellowship fund, to give a total of Z$10 000 in the month of December only.

Higherlife Foundation, using the funds extended from the Masiyiwa Family, last week announced a $100 million training Fellowship for doctors.