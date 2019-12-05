Football unites musicians

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

ZIM Musicians Football Club captain and popular dancehall chanter Shadreck “King Shaddy” Kwarire recently said musicians had realised the power of football to break barriers and build bridges among artistes.

The musician said he teamed up with colleagues to set up a football club in May this year to cement relations among artistes.

“With football, all musicians are grouped as one and teamwork is key. That also goes for our fans who will support us as one team,” he said.

“Before, we could not be comfortable to call each other and get together even at our homes, fearing that one would dis you after visiting you, but since the formation of this football team, we are socialising a lot and helping each other in times of trouble.”

King Shaddy said the team recently played a pivotal role when Emmanuel “Guspy Warrior” Manyeruke lost his grandmother and when Lady Squanda also lost a loved one.

The Amai Huni hitmaker said that the team received overwhelming support from families that could not attend their shows at nightclubs.

“This team has also made life easier for families to interact with their favourite artistes. Imagine having Peter Moyo, Shinsoman, Knox and Sniper, among others, in one team!” King Shaddy said.

He said as a musicians’ football club, they discouraged drug abuse which is reportedly prevalent in music and football circles.