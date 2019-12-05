Male models are trendsetters: Mushaninga

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZIM Gossip Models agency founder Mercy “Catwalk” Mushaninga (pictured) yesterday described male models as trendsetters in the industry.

Speaking ahead of the 2019 edition of Mister Zimbabwe pageant where 15 models will battle for honours, Mushaninga said the models were dedicated and destined for success.

She said excellent character, good physique, great communication skills and deportment were critical traits for male models and dismissed claims that the majority of male models were gay.

“In every industry there are allegations of some sort, these are just allegations. I chose not to judge and discriminate people,” she said.

Mushaninga said preparations for the pageant, to be held under the theme Promoting Male Models through Modelling, were now at an advanced stage.

“As part of the Zimbabwe Models Awards, it has always been our drive to empower and support all male models in Zimbabwe and as Zimbabwe Models we would like male models to use this opportunity (Mister Zimbabwe) to push their brand to make them known both as a model and as a brand,” she said.

Two winners would be crowned this year — the king to be crowned by the judges and the prince to be voted by the public on the pageant’s voting platform.

Zimbabwe has had a long list of successful models including Jonathan Denga, Jefferson Muserera, Lungani Mkwebu, Tichaona “Tich” Maruziva and former Mister Zimbabwe King Rishi (2016), King Shadel (2017) and King Byron (2018).