JSC sets up specialised courts for GBV, rape

By Harriet Chikandiwa

The Harare Magistrate Courts has come up with specialised courts to deal with special cases of gender-based violence and sexual abuse.

Speaking during commemorations of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence at the Harare Magistrate Court yesterday, secretary for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Walter Chikwanha said the courts receive many cases of sexual abuse and rape on a daily basis, hence the setting up of the specialised courts to deal with such matters.

“The choice of the Harare Magistrate Courts is not by coincident. It’s by design because of the symbolic standing that this court has in fighting cases of gender-based violence and sexual abuses and especially cases of rape,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, United Nations resident co-ordinator Maria Ribeiro commended the courts for becoming survivor-friendly and dealing with the perpetrators of rape and sexual abuse.