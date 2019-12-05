Tragic end to dispute over Jah Prayzah

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

A BULAWAYO woman has appeared in court charged with physical abuse after she allegedly stabbed her husband in a dispute over popular musician Jah Prayzah (pictured)’s show.

Rebecca Manzini (18) of Entumbane in Bulawayo is being charged with domestic violence after she allegedly attacked her husband, Jeffreys Gumbuti (33) with a broken bottle. This was after the woman had refused to go back home in Mbalabala with her husband because she wanted to attend the popular musician’s show which had been scheduled for later that day.

Manzini was not asked to plead to the charge when she appeared before magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu on Monday. She was remanded to December 9 on $100 bail.

The court heard that on November 29 at around 1 o’clock in the afternoon, Gumbuti arrived home from Mbalabala only to discover that his wife was not around. He waited for her but she did not show up.

It is the State’s case that Gumbuti then went to a farm inputs shop in the city centre where he bumped into Manzini who was in the company of her younger sister.

Gumbuti allegedly advised Manzini that they should both go back home, but the latter refused saying she wanted to attend Jah Prayzah’s show at the Homestead Hall in Bulawayo.

Gumbuti advised Manzini’s younger sister to stop misleading the latter.

The court heard that Manzini suddenly ran amok and stabbed Gumbuti on the left side of the neck with a broken beer bottle.

Gumbuti sustained injuries as a result of the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment. A report was made to the police, leading to Manzini’s arrest.