Potraz winds up consumer awareness programmes

BY MOSES MATENGA

THE Postal and Telecommunication and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) is this week winding up its consumer awareness programmes with the last roadshow at the Gazebo in Caledonia, on the outskirts of Harare.

Potraz has throughout the year been conducting consumer awareness programmes that have seen them meeting with people in remote areas, cities and farms to educate them on their rights and how to deal with challenges they face.

Speaking at a function to celebrate Topline Research Solutions’ 10th anniversary yesterday, Potraz spokesperson George Manyaya said: “The response to our programmes has been exhilarating as consumers have been attending in their thousands. The campaigns will also be live on radio, hence the reach is extended to the other millions. The edutainment approach has been effective; consumers are educated while having fun.”

“Our key mandate is consumer protection and quality of service is key to us. All network providers should put the interests of their customers first and we will not hesitate to punish postal and telecommunication operators who prejudice customers.

“Prior to the awareness, we used to receive various complaints on issues beyond our bailiwick. Now there is an increase in the number of consumers who are now aware of their rights and are seeking redress and use proper complaints procedures. Consumers have been educated on who to approach when they face mobile financial services challenges for

example.”