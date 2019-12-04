Lions kill 16 cattle

Luthando Mapepa in Chipinge

At least 16 cattles in Manesa area under Chief Mutema in Chipinge were killed by lions which strayed from the Save Valley conservancy.

Manesa is in Chipinge rural ward 3.

Farmers who were interviewed by this publication said they were now living in fear of the predators.

Besides attacking cattles, the lions are also attacking other domestic animals such as donkeys and goats.

Mr Muchini who is into cattle breeding said his enterprise was was at risk because the perimeter fence around the game park was destroyed.

“Our livestock is at the mercy of these cats and we have lost hundreds to date from lion attacks.

“Last week about 16 cattle were killed and the situation has gone out of hand because the lions are fast breeding,” said Mr Muchini.

Chipinge rural district council Ward 3 councillor, Mrs Rhoda Simango, said they made some efforts to engage the Zimbabwe wildlife and parks management but they are not helpful.

Efforts to get comment from Zimparks officials were fruitless at the time of going to print.