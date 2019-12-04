Zimbabwe sign MoU with AUSC Region V

Nesia Mhaka Sports Reporter

GOVERNMENT has approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Zimbabwe and African Union Sports Council Region V for the establishment of a sports museum for Southern Africa in this country.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, during the 43rd Cabinet Meeting Decision Matrix on Tuesday.

She said Cabinet considered and approved the MOU between Zimbabwe and the AUSC Region V on co-operation in the establishment of a sport museum in Harare.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the African Union Sports Council Region V on co-operation in the establishment of a sport museum in Harare, as presented by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Chairman of the Committee on Legislation Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi.

“The Minister informed Cabinet that in its endeavour to preserve the sporting culture and heritage of its Member States, the African Union Sports Council Region V, formerly known as the Supreme Council for Sport in Africa Zone VI, has come up with a grand project to capture the historic achievements that form the legacy of the Region,” said Mutsvangwa.

She said such projects will elevate the rich and unique sporting history of the nation.

“It is envisaged that such a project will elevate the rich and unique sporting history of the Region by immortalising the achievements of persons who have performed with distinction across various sporting disciplines.

“Africa’s Region 5 will thus establish, capture and manage all its historic milestones and proud moments in their original nature and exhibit them as a way of preserving the Region’s identity and heritage,” she said.

Mutsvangwa said the country will benefit immensely through the promotion of museum and tourism.

“The unanimous choice of Zimbabwe to host the museum again provides ample testimony that the country is without doubt the envy of the Region in terms of the hospitality of its people as well as their sporting excellence.

“Zimbabwe itself will benefit immensely through sport tourism, infrastructure development through the museum, and the promotion of sport, sport education, culture and information preservation.

“Numerous employment opportunities will arise as we set up and manage exhibitions.

‘’As such, demand for our curators, historians, artists, designers, tour guides and administrative staff will certainly grow.”