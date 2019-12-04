JUST IN: Miss Deaf back home!

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

Zimbabwean ambassador Takudzwa Phiri who was stranded in Seychelles after she had missed her flight on Monday is back. She landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International today in the evening.

Phiri who had gone to represent the country in a pageant dubbed “Miss Deaf Africa” which took place on Sunday last week managed to come second as the ‘Second Princess’

Organisers of the event mobilised and gathered money and booked her another flight ticket back home after missing the first one.

The organisers could not comment, they said they will issue a statement soon.

Earlier on, one of the event organisers had said the ‘second princess had missed her flight because she was alone and without an interpreter to escort her.