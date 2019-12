Doctors sing and hold placards during a march through central Harare demanding the return of their union leader who was abducted on Saturday night (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Striking Zimbabwean doctors today march to Parliament of Zimbabwe demanding an immediate solution to the health crisis that has resulted in junior and senior doctors to down tools over low salaries and lack of proper facilities in state hospitals.

The junior doctors went on strike on September 3.