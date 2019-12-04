LATEST: Seed-Co donates to youths

Sinokuthaba Dube, Sunday News Reporter

THE nation’s leading agricultural company, Seed-Co has partnered with Government to complement the Presidential Input Scheme to ensure food security in the country.

The company last week donated 10 tonnes of seed to youths in farming in appreciation of the economic empowerment drive being spearheaded by the Government.

In an interview, the head of the youth in agriculture in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Mr Nickros Kajengo said 160 young farmers have benefited from the donation with each getting a 10 kilogramme bag of maize seed.

“The donations came in as a way to support the initiative made by President Mnangagwa on the National Young Farmers Champions Programme, therefore eight farming provinces benefitted from the seeds sponsored by Seed-Co,” he said.

Mr Kajengo said the programme was also meant to support vulnerable people seeing that youths were also being adversely affected by the economic situation since seed is now very expensive.

Part of the donations were presented during the National Youth Convection Programme which was held in Kadoma last week where President Mnangagwa officially launched the programme in a bid to promote economic transformation through youth participation. Addressing the youths, President Mnangagwa urged them to be hard workers and participate in Vision 2030.

“I urge you, the youths to believe in Vision 2030 and run with it. Success and prosperity in the Second Republic will only come through hard honest work, it is incumbent upon you as the youths to take active part in agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing, and SMEs sectors,” he said.

