JUST IN: Winky D’s final shut down

Rebecca Kabaya, Arts Reporter

Dance hall chanter Winky D, real name Wallace Chirumiko says he will launch his much awaited album on December 31.

Writing on his social media platform, Winky D said: “Blassed Magafa, the wait is over, let’s shut down 2019 in style. The album launch dubbed “The Final Shut Down” will be launched on the 31st of December at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) at Rainbow Towers. The event will start from 6pm till morning.”

The chanter, whose legion of followers was growing restless as they prodded him to release the album, declined to provide more details on the album.