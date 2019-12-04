Dominican Convent to represent Zim at World Choir Games

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

DOMINICAN Convent junior school choir has been invited to participate at the 11th edition of the World Choir Games that are set for next year in Flanders, Belgium.

The world choir games are held every two years on different continents and next year they will run under the theme, “Singing together brings nations together and participation is the highest honor”.

Secretary and communications for the Dominican Convent Junior choir committee, Mrs Doris Mufara, said the invitation will put the country on the global map.

“The Dominican Convent Junior Choir received and accepted an invitation to represent the country at the 11th edition. This exposure is an opportunity for the girls to put Zimbabwe on the world map,” she said.

“The mandate that we have as part of Team Zimbabwe, is not only to perform and compete but to also represent the people and culture of Zimbabwe in a positive light that will encourage people from around the world to appreciate the talents and heritage we have as a nation.”

She further said they were asking for support to ensure that they promote the girl child.

“We hope that corporate entities and all stakeholders in Zimbabwe will join hands and support us in meeting the costs associated with taking the girl child to the world on this assignment and we believe such an exposure will help build their confidence and self-esteem,” she said.

The Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Tinoda Machakaire, assured that they were going to give them enough support.

“As a ministry, we are there to support you and if you have any problem you must come back to us and I want to assure that because of the new dispensation we are there to support you all the way,” he said.

The World Choir games are now 20 years old, having been founded in Austria in 2000. Last year they were held in Tshwane, South Africa.