Zimbabwe in COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup semis

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE are through to the semifinals of the COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup, an Under-16 football tournament where their opponents are Zambia at the Mpesa Foundation Academy in Thika, Kenya on Wednesday.

Mentored by Pathias Mauto of Prince Edward School, the Zimbabwean lads have had a perfect showing at this year’s tournament where they have won all the three matches they played so far. Zimbabwe have scored 11 goals in those three matches with their defence has been breached four times.

The Zimbabwean team during their camp at Prince Edward School in Harare before they left for Kenya

On Monday, which was the first day of the competition, Zimbabwe, propelled by striker Luke Musikiri of Prince Edward beat Kenya 3-1 and then overpowered Mozambique 4-2 to book a place in the quarterfinals. Musikiri, a late replacement in the Zimbabwean team which travelled to the East African country in the early hours of Sunday scored a hat-trick against Kenya and found the target once against Mozambique.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe clobbered Namibia 4-1 in the quarterfinals to secure a spot in the last four. Musikiri struck a brace against the Namibians and now has six goals in the tournament.

Zambia should prove to be tough opponents for the Alvin Dube captained Zimbabwe seeing that they overcame Angola 8-1 in the quarter final on Tuesday.

Whatever happens between Zimbabwe and Zambia, Southern Africa is sure to be represented in the final. The other semifinal is an East African affair when Kenya clash with Tanzania.

