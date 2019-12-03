Man in court for drugging 5-year-old

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

A 24-year-old man from Shurugwi has appeared in court after he drugged a five-year-old girl who went on to hallucinate.

Frank Nyowani of Sebanga Park in Shurugwi pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Ms Sithabile Zungula facing four counts of possession of unlawful drugs, possession of drugs without prescription, and assault.

He was remanded out of custody to 12 December on $200 for trial. Representing the State, the prosecutor, Ms Bertha Boore told the court that on 17 October, Nyowani drugged a five-year-old (name withheld) by administering grape seed oil into her hand.

“The complainant went to the accused’s place of residence in the company of other two kids. Upon arrival, the accused administered grape seed oil to the complainant’s hand, a dangerous substance knowing very well that there was a risk of causing harm to the complainant,” she said.

The court heard that after doing so, the complainant started hallucinating.

“After the substance was administered into her hand, she started behaving funny and she eventually lost consciousness. The two other children informed the complainant’s parents about the ordeal and she was rushed to hospital where she was transferred to Bethel Hospital in Gweru where she was admitted,” said Ms Bore.

The matter was reported to the police and a raid was conducted at Nyowani’s place of residence where various drugs were found.

“After raiding the accused’s place of residence, the police discovered nine sachets of dagga, 270 Lorazepam Tranguipam tablets, 100 Chlorpheniramine tablets, which are not registered in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man from Zvishavane, Albert Shiri has been given a 23-month jail term and to receive 35 strokes as punishment, after being found guilty of four counts of theft. He pleaded guilty to all counts when he appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Archie Wochiunga.

Three months were, however, suspended on condition Shiri does not commit a similar crime in the next three years.

Agreed facts are that on 22 November he stole US$230 and 30 Rand from a wallet in Jonathan Mutsamba’s motor vehicle.

He proceeded to a James Gonese’s house in Mandava where he broke in and stole a cell phone.On 24 November Shiri stole a USB flash drive, a pair of football boots, 12 kgs of sugar, pair of jeans, beer and cash amounting to US$10 and $250.

Mr Llyod Mavhiza prosecuted.

