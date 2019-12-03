Filabusi teen drowns while fishing

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 15-YEAR-OLD teenager from Filabusi drowned in a dam while he was fishing with his 12-year-old friend last week.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday at Madubula Dam in Avoca at around 4pm.

He said the teenager, Howell Senda who is from Avoca drowned while trying to free his fishing rod which had been entangled by weeds.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of sudden death by drowning which occurred at Avoca area in Filabusi involving a 15-year-old teenager. Howell Senda was fishing at Madubula Dam with his friend aged 12 when his fishing rod got entangled in weeds. The teenager then got into the water in a bid to free his fishing rod and in the process drowned. His friend tried to save him but failed. The boy rushed home to inform the elders and the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and retrieved the body,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to be careful around water sources especially during the rainy season.

He appealed to guardians to ensure that they did not send children to carry out errands near water sources unattended.

