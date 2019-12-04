Zimbabwe in COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE are through to the COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup final where they will meet Tanzania at the Mpesa Foundation Academy in Thika, Kenya on Thursday.

Coached by Pathias Mauto of Prince Edward School, the Zimbabwean lads had to work hard for their place in the final with a 4-3 on penalties semifinal triumph over Zambia on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Ronald Uraya was the hero as he saved and scored a penalty in normal time before going on to thwart the Zambians twice in the shootout where he also booted in one of the penalties.

Dylan Gumbe of Rusununguko put Zimbabwe ahead with Uraya denying Zambia the equalising goal from the spot for the Zimbabweans to lead 1-0 heading into halftime. Zambia did level matters and eventually took a 2-1 lead but Uraya struck a penalty just before the end to take the match to a shootout.

Uraya, Luke Musikiri, skipper Alvin Dube and Steven Chatikobo scored penalties that sent Zimbabwe to the final.

Zimbabwe’s opponents in the final, Tanzania also won on penalties over host nation Kenya.

At last year’s COPA Coca-Cola African Cup held in Nakuru, Kenya, the Zimbabwean boys were knocked out at the group stage after a 0-0 draw with Zambia and losing 3-0 to Nigeria. This year the Zimbabwean lads seem determined to bring the trophy home.

@Mdawini_29