Zim Copa Coca-Cola team set Zambia date

By Jotham Gutsa

THE Zimbabwe Copa Coca-Cola side booked a semi-final berth against northern neighbours Zambia after a 4-1 quarter-final thrashing of Namibia at this year’s Under-16 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Thika, Kenya.

Prince Edward School boy, Luke Musikiri’s fairytale continues to flourish as his goals helped Zimbabwe progress in the campaign, scoring a brace yesterday. His tally went up to six following the double, having bagged a hat-trick against hosts Kenya and one goal against Mozambique in the group stages on Monday.

Just like he did in the group stages, Musikiri was outstanding against Namibia and he looks poised to be among the finest 11 of the tournament.

The other goals for Zimbabwe came from Rusununguko High School’s Alfa Chiwashira and Enasio Perezo from Pamushana High in Masvingo province. Chiwashira took his tally to three goals after scoring a brace against Mozambique.

Zimbabwe coach Pathias Mauto was overjoyed by the win, but warned his charges to be wary ahead of the mouth-watering encounter against a physical Zambian side.