VID depot suspends operations over water shortages

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

The Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depot in Belvedere, Harare, was on Monday forced to temporarily close after the water system collapsed due to aging pipes.

When NewsDay visited the depot yesterday, the vehicle yard, which is usually full of life with members of the public coming to register for licences and road tests was unusually quiet with only a few workers attending to water pipes.

Members of the public were being turned away.

An official at the depot, who refused to be named, confirmed the water crisis and blamed it on obsolete pipes.

He said water was not really the issue, but pipes which had succumbed to old age.

“These pipes have endured donkey years and were no longer functioning properly. However, as you can see work is underway and we hope to resume operations by end of day after tomorrow,” the official said.