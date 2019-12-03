Jose back at OT, JT back at Chelsea

LONDON. — Jose Mourinho is coming back to Old Trafford tonight, while John Terry makes a trip to Stamford Bridge in the colours of Aston Villa.

Mourinho expects a good reception from Manchester United fans on his first return since he was sacked.

The Portuguese takes his new side Tottenham to the Red Devils hoping to maintain his 100 percent record as boss.

The ex-Chelsea chief was dismissed as United boss last December and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“In relation to Solskjaer, he is the guy trying to win the game for United fans. They’re not going to support me. One thing is a nice to reaction but during the game they’re going to support Solskjaer,” said Mourinho.

“That’s the nature of the game and the nature of a place with an incredible history and fans who understand clearly the passion of the club. They love the club, they love Solskjaer.

“Again, if you want to speak about United as an opponent, let’s speak about them as an opponent. About my history there, go to my office upstairs and I still have a couple of pictures of my Man United time and that’s it.

“These are things they can do this season too. They can win the Europa League, they’ve qualified for the knock-out. They can win the Carabao Cup as they are still in the competition.’’

Chelsea will welcome Terry back to Stamford Bridge with open arms when he arrives with Aston Villa tomorrow night.

The 38-year-old, who dropped down to the Championship for the final year of his career because he didn’t want to have to play against the Blues, will be an opponent at the Bridge for the first time.

A banner at the Matthew Harding End will document all of the trophies that he won with the club — while at the other end another will read “captain, leader, legend”. Terry, now the Villa assistant coach, will be in the opposite dugout to his former team-mate and friend Frank Lampard. During their playing days both had aspirations to manage Chelsea — but Lampard beat Terry to it.

But rather than feeling any jealousy, Terry is happy for his friend.

He told radio station Dubai Eye: “Frank has done unbelievably well since he has come in. The expectation level at the start wasn’t there but I think that has helped him as well.

“The whole football club has been lifted now because they know if they’re good enough under Frank and (assistant) Jody (Morris), they’re going to get a chance.

“It’s excellent. It’s what the fans want to see. “For so many years, I was really the last one to come through (the Chelsea academy). Frank will be watching every under-23 game, every under-18 game.

“The staff will have their fingers on the pulse and making sure, after an under-23 game, they’re in the dressing room telling the boys, “You’re not good enough” or ‘You’re with me in training next day’. — The Sun/The Express.